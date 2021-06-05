AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 291,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

