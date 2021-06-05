AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $47,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on CHUY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,111. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHUY opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.79 million, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

