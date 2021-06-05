AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,945,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $258,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UVV stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

