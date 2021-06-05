AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $454,000 in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLL. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Union Gaming Research began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $352.36 million, a P/E ratio of 516.50 and a beta of 2.10. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

