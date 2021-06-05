AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 13,251 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 63.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,981,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,313,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in HEICO by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 117,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEI opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $92.45 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.32.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

