AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 9,660 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $118.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.12. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

