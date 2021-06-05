Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.92. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 2,062,193 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 233.23%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29,244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

