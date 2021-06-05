ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ageas SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

