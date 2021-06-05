AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 137,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

