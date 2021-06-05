Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded by Mizuho

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

ADC stock opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in Agree Realty by 16.2% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 676.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

