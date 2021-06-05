Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded by Mizuho

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.
ADC stock opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in Agree Realty by 16.2% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 676.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
