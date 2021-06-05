Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.94. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 45,752 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Air France-KLM SA will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

