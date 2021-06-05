Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alcoa by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after acquiring an additional 173,499 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

AA stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547 over the last three months.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

