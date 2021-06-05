Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $219.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.