Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $219.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

