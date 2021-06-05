Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce sales of $443.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.10 million and the highest is $447.00 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $133.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 232.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $217.15. The stock had a trading volume of 109,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,714. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.35. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $99.27 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 667.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.