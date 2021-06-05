Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

ADS stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

