Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.58 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,505 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.33% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $21,951,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAY. Truist boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $513,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

