Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,510 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,677 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Integra LifeSciences worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $282,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,013,854 shares of company stock valued at $69,256,824 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

IART stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

