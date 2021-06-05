Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,625 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $152.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.85. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.