Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 885.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,846. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.