Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N) Insider Cameron Peacock Purchases 150,000 Shares

Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N) insider Cameron Peacock purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,250.00 ($63,750.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Alpha HPA Company Profile
See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha HPA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha HPA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.