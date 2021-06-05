Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post sales of $6.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.28 million and the highest is $6.62 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $4.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $25.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $27.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.14 million, with estimates ranging from $25.79 million to $39.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of PINE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. 405,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,865. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.51 million, a P/E ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

