Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after buying an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $763,474,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.40 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.