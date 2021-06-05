Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,326.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,427.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $964.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,665.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

