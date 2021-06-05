Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 358.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $219.02 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $592.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.53.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

