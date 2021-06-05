Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after buying an additional 300,748 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.