Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.35.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $405.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $382.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

