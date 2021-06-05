Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 377 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG opened at $49.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

