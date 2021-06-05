Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.82

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and traded as low as $22.00. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 10,365 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

