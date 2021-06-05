Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Shell Asset Management Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $162,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,206.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,275.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,437.13 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

