Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,206.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,437.13 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,275.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

