Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.77.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 858.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

