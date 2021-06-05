Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 66,000.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amedisys by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amedisys by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Amedisys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED stock opened at $255.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.10. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.