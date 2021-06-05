AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $41,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AMERCO by 4,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,729,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UHAL stock opened at $568.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $599.34. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $280.01 and a 1 year high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 11.13%. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

