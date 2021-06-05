American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,565 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $32,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in American Campus Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in American Campus Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

NYSE ACC opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.38. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

