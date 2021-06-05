American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of American Finance Trust worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of AFIN opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.