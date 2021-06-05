American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $14.00 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced a None dividend on Friday, May 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 14.00 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

AFG opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.65. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,955 shares of company stock worth $26,461,265. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

