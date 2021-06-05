American International Group Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,797 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,657,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,898,000 after buying an additional 147,297 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

