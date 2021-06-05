American International Group Inc. Has $3.57 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Crocs worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,290,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crocs by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,025. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

