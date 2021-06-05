American International Group Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after buying an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after buying an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $72.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

