American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $89.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.39. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

