American International Group Inc. Sells 811 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7,580.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 912.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $201.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

