AMG National Trust Bank Buys 160 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 91,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

