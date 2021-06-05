AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 2,265 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $102.80 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.27.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

