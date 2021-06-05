AMG National Trust Bank Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,272 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

