AMG National Trust Bank Sells 610 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $2,707,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 39.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 11,967.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 221,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 219,235 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,560,462 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $208,478,000 after buying an additional 548,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 195,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.01. The company has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

