Ana Maria White Sells 258 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,036,000 after buying an additional 109,547 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.93.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

