Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $165.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.57. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $166.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

