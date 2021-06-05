Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report sales of $9.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.60 billion and the lowest is $9.34 billion. American Express posted sales of $7.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $39.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.16 billion to $39.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $44.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.37 billion to $46.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.90.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.67. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $165.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

