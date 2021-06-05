Analysts Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce $241.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.73 million to $248.20 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $175.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $908.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.26 million to $920.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.13 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $16.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.30. 329,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,016. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

